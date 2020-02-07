Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, Ninth Air Force commander (left), Col. Donn C. Yates, 4th Fighter Wing outgoing commander (center), and Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, incoming 4 FW commander (right), listen as the 4 FW change of command ceremony citation is read at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. The 4 FW change of command ceremony highlighted the 28-year military career of Yates, and honorably welcomed Helphinstine as the new 4 FW commander, before family, wing leadership and Team Seymour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 14:42
    Photo ID: 6264482
    VIRIN: 200702-F-HV022-1308
    Resolution: 5139x3588
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    SJAFB
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT