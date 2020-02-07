4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, Ninth Air Force commander (left), Col. Donn C. Yates, 4th Fighter Wing outgoing commander (center), and Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, incoming 4 FW commander (right), listen as the 4 FW change of command ceremony citation is read at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. The 4 FW change of command ceremony highlighted the 28-year military career of Yates, and honorably welcomed Helphinstine as the new 4 FW commander, before family, wing leadership and Team Seymour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

