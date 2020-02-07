4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the 4 FW change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. As the commander of the 4 FW, Helphinstine is responsible for the organization, training and deployment of one of the largest fighter wings in the United States Air Force, consisting of nearly 7,000 Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

