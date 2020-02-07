4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

Col. Donn C. Yates, 4th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, salutes Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, Ninth Air Force commander, before relieving his command as the 4 FW commander at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. Yates relieved command to Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

