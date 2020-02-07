4th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, Ninth Air Force commander, hands the guidon to Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, incoming 4th Fighter Wing commander, during the 4 FW change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 2, 2020. Helphinstine was previously deputy commander for operations at the 366th Fighter Wing in Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
