    Eyes on target [Image 5 of 6]

    Eyes on target

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The view inside a M2A2 aiming scope at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. The image depicts the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s impact point when dropping inert munitions. This premier range allows military forces to safely employ inert munitions, enhancing the readiness of Misawa’s F-16 Fight Falcon pilots and other U.S. personnel to maintain the defense of Japan. Draughon Range provides realistic training for pilots by simulating enemy detection and attacks with threat emitters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:58
    Photo ID: 6257453
    VIRIN: 200520-F-SA178-1021
    Resolution: 5469x3906
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes on target [Image 6 of 6], by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    5th AF
    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan
    lethality
    Draughon Range
    5th Air Force
    Wild Weasels

