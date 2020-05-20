The view inside a M2A2 aiming scope at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. The image depicts the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s impact point when dropping inert munitions. This premier range allows military forces to safely employ inert munitions, enhancing the readiness of Misawa’s F-16 Fight Falcon pilots and other U.S. personnel to maintain the defense of Japan. Draughon Range provides realistic training for pilots by simulating enemy detection and attacks with threat emitters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:58 Photo ID: 6257453 VIRIN: 200520-F-SA178-1021 Resolution: 5469x3906 Size: 4.17 MB Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eyes on target [Image 6 of 6], by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.