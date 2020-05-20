Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What a view [Image 2 of 6]

    What a view

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A view from the tower at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Draughon Range is the premier training site in Japan, used to enhance the lethality of U.S. aircraft to include the F-16 Fighting Falcons, C-130J Super Hercules and B-1 Lancer, among many others. These aircraft also train alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force members, increasing joint and bilateral readiness in order to maintain the defense of Japan. Draughon Range also provides the opportunity for explosive ordnance disposal and survival, evasion, resistance, and escape teams to train and enhance their capabilities by practicing their normal day-to-day operations as well as executing specialty training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:58
    Photo ID: 6257447
    VIRIN: 200520-F-SA178-1033
    Resolution: 5976x3362
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What a view [Image 6 of 6], by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Briefing the boss
    What a view
    On the road again
    What you got there, Chief?
    Eyes on target
    Observing lethal capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    5th AF
    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan
    lethality
    Draughon Range
    5th Air Force
    Wild Weasels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT