A view from the tower at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Draughon Range is the premier training site in Japan, used to enhance the lethality of U.S. aircraft to include the F-16 Fighting Falcons, C-130J Super Hercules and B-1 Lancer, among many others. These aircraft also train alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force members, increasing joint and bilateral readiness in order to maintain the defense of Japan. Draughon Range also provides the opportunity for explosive ordnance disposal and survival, evasion, resistance, and escape teams to train and enhance their capabilities by practicing their normal day-to-day operations as well as executing specialty training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:58 Photo ID: 6257447 VIRIN: 200520-F-SA178-1033 Resolution: 5976x3362 Size: 3.05 MB Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What a view [Image 6 of 6], by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.