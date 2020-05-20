Briefing the boss

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel House, left, the 35th Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations, talks to Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, right, the U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Draughon Range is the premier air-to-ground training site located in Japan, focusing on suppression of enemy air defense air operations. Members of the 35th Fighter Wing and other units throughout the Western Pacific train at the range to focus on SEAD and munition employment, combat search and rescue, and survival, evasion, resistance, and escape, ultimately enhancing the readiness and lethality of U.S. forces in this region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

