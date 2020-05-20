On the road again

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristopher W. Struve, left, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, showcases Draughon Range to Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, right, the U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Draughon range is the premier training site where Misawa’s F-16 Fighting Falcons employ inert munitions and defend against simulated surface-to-air threats. The range is also utilized by many other USFJ units, providing critical training to combat search and rescue, mobility and fighter units throughout Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020
Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP