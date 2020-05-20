On the road again

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kristopher W. Struve, left, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, showcases Draughon Range to Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, right, the U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Draughon range is the premier training site where Misawa’s F-16 Fighting Falcons employ inert munitions and defend against simulated surface-to-air threats. The range is also utilized by many other USFJ units, providing critical training to combat search and rescue, mobility and fighter units throughout Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:58
    Photo ID: 6257451
    VIRIN: 200520-F-SA178-1109
    Resolution: 6927x3896
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
