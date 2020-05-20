What you got there, Chief?

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, looks into a M2A2 aiming scope at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. The M2A2 aiming scope is the back-up scoring system for air-to-ground weapons employment for aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35. These jets use the range to enhance the training and readiness of Misawa’s fighter pilots, ensuring Team Misawa maintains its combat readiness and continues its mission of defending Japan and protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

