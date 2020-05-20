Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What you got there, Chief? [Image 4 of 6]

    What you got there, Chief?

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, looks into a M2A2 aiming scope at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. The M2A2 aiming scope is the back-up scoring system for air-to-ground weapons employment for aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35. These jets use the range to enhance the training and readiness of Misawa’s fighter pilots, ensuring Team Misawa maintains its combat readiness and continues its mission of defending Japan and protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

    IMAGE INFO

