    Observing lethal capabilities [Image 6 of 6]

    Observing lethal capabilities

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner Jr., left, the U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, right, the Fifth Air Force command chief, observe the range from a tower at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Winegardner and Kruzelnick noted the capabilities of the range and the role it plays in the training of the suppression of enemy air defense mission to Misawa aviators, specifically. The SEAD mission requires a pilot’s ability to put bombs on target and defend against surface-to-air missiles to ensure the protection of U.S. assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:58
    Photo ID: 6257454
    VIRIN: 200520-F-SA178-1047
    Resolution: 6965x3918
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observing lethal capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

