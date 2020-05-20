Observing lethal capabilities

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner Jr., left, the U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, right, the Fifth Air Force command chief, observe the range from a tower at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2020. Winegardner and Kruzelnick noted the capabilities of the range and the role it plays in the training of the suppression of enemy air defense mission to Misawa aviators, specifically. The SEAD mission requires a pilot’s ability to put bombs on target and defend against surface-to-air missiles to ensure the protection of U.S. assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)

