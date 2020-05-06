Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodbye Stranger [Image 32 of 33]

    Goodbye Stranger

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army pilots and flight crew, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over I Corps Headquarters, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a day and night notional air assault mission, designed to improve their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 23:39
    Photo ID: 6257372
    VIRIN: 200605-A-YS961-523
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: WA, US
    This work, Goodbye Stranger [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    black hawk
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    NVG
    joint base lewis mcchord
    I Corps
    air assault
    Night Vision Goggles
    readiness
    Army
    training
    aviation
    Rainier
    7th infantry Division
    Yakima
    16th CAB
    2-158
    Assault Helicopter Battalion

