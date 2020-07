U.S. Army pilots and flight crew, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over I Corps Headquarters, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a day and night notional air assault mission, designed to improve their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 23:39 Photo ID: 6257372 VIRIN: 200605-A-YS961-523 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.04 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodbye Stranger [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.