Watching the Wheels

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, pilots a Black Hawk helicopter using night vision goggles during a multi-ship flight from Yakima Training Center back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted day and night notional air assault training, designed to challenge their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

