A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, observes the flight line at Yakima Training Center, before a multi-ship flight back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a day and night air assault training mission, designed to challenge their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 23:38
|Photo ID:
|6257346
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-YS961-968
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, While You See a Chance [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT