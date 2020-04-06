A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, observes the flight line at Yakima Training Center, before a multi-ship flight back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a day and night air assault training mission, designed to challenge their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 23:38 Photo ID: 6257346 VIRIN: 200604-A-YS961-968 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 4.67 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, While You See a Chance [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.