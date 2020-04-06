U.S. Army pilots and flight crew, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a multi-ship flight from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a day and night notional air assault mission, designed to improve their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 23:39 Photo ID: 6257368 VIRIN: 200604-A-YS961-448 Resolution: 4685x3123 Size: 2.41 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spirit In the Sky [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.