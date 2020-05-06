Mount Rainier is visible beneath a full moon as U.S. Army pilots, and flight crew, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, pilots a Black Hawk helicopter using night vision goggles during a multi-ship flight back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., from Yakima Training Center, on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted day and night notional air assault training, designed to challenge their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 23:39 Photo ID: 6257370 VIRIN: 200605-A-YS961-072 Resolution: 5048x3365 Size: 3.78 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silver Springs [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.