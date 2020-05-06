A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, observes a sister Black Hawk helicopter during a multi-ship flight from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a night and day air assault training mission, returning from Yakima Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6257371
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-YS961-283
|Resolution:
|4931x3287
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Little Wing [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
