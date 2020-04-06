I Got a Line On You

U.S. Army pilots and flight crew, assigned to C Co., 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a multi-ship flight from Yakima Training Center back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 4, 2020. The pilots, and flight crew, conducted a day and night notional air assault mission, designed to improve their planning abilities and technical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 Combat Aviation Brigade)

