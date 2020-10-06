USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

200610-N-RI884-1244 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2020) An MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the Seaknights of helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC) 26, lifts a cargo net with pallets from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is currently underway following a four-month continuous maintenance availability (CMAV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

