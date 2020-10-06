Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 6 of 10]

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Andrew McCord 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    200610-N-RI884-1244 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2020) An MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the Seaknights of helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC) 26, lifts a cargo net with pallets from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is currently underway following a four-month continuous maintenance availability (CMAV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    VIRIN: 200610-N-RI884-1244
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
