200610-N-RI884-1244 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2020) An MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the Seaknights of helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC) 26, lifts a cargo net with pallets from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is currently underway following a four-month continuous maintenance availability (CMAV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6254609
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-RI884-1244
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Andrew McCord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT