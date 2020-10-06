Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 3 of 10]

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Barker 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    200610-N-RI884-1141 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2020) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) prepares for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 17:05
    Photo ID: 6254606
    VIRIN: 200610-N-RI884-1141
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    LHD 1
    Atlantic Ocean
    Sailors
    Wasp
    Patuxent

