USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

200610-N-RI884-1237 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) - Crew members aboard the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) connect a cargo net and stores to an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC-22), during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

