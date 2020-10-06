Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 5 of 10]

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Barker 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    200610-N-RI884-1237 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) - Crew members aboard the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) connect a cargo net and stores to an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC-22), during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 17:05
    Photo ID: 6254608
    VIRIN: 200610-N-RI884-1237
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA
    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAS
    LHD 1
    Atlantic Ocean
    Sailors
    helicopter
    Wasp
    Patuxent
    seakinights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT