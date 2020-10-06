200610-N-OX029-2067 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) – Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Matthew Burnett participates in M240B machine gun training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
|06.10.2020
|06.27.2020 17:05
|6254604
|200610-N-OX029-2067
|6334x4223
|1.11 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
