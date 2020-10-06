USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

200610-N-RI884-1267 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) - An MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-22), lifts a cargo net with stores from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

