200610-N-RI884-1142 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) A flight deck crew member drives a mobile vacuum unit on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6254607
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-RI884-1142
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT