    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10]

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Faith Elder 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    200610-N-ZQ553-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) — Gunner’s Mate Seaman Sean O’Dett, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), fires a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201). (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith J. Elder)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 17:04
    Photo ID: 6254613
    VIRIN: 200610-N-ZQ553-1044
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by SN Faith Elder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Replenishment at Sea
    Fuel
    shot line

