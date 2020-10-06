200610-N-ZQ553-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2020) — Gunner’s Mate Seaman Sean O’Dett, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), fires a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201). (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith J. Elder)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 17:04
|Photo ID:
|6254613
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-ZQ553-1044
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 10 of 10], by SN Faith Elder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
