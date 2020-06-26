United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

A member of the United Nations Command Honor Guard renders a salute during a repatriation ceremony Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The remains of six service members will be identified 70 years after the start of the Korean War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR