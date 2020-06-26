Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains [Image 2 of 9]

    United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox 

    DMA AFN Pacific Bureau-Korea

    The remains of United Nations Command service members believed to be killed in the Korean War are removed from a U.S. Army hearse during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The remains were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for further testing and identification. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

