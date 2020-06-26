U.S. Army Gen. Robert B. “Abe” Abrams, commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, renders a salute during a repatriation ceremony Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. One of the roles of UNC is enforcing the Armistice Agreement that followed the Korean War signed July 27, 1953. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 00:22 Photo ID: 6253094 VIRIN: 200626-A-UQ562-1073 Resolution: 6220x4146 Size: 15.83 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Austin Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.