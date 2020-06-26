United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

U.S. Army Col. David Bowlus, command chaplain, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, delivers remarks during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. Bowlus said that though the fallen were separated from their countrymen, they were never forgotten. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR