United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

Members of the United Nations Command Honor Guard prepare to receive the remains of United Nations Command service members believed to be killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The repatriation of remains was a part of the larger Korean War Identification project, which includes transfer of remains between UNC, the U.S., the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
