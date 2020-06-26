United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

The remains of United Nations Command service members believed to be killed in the Korean War arrive during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The remains were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for further testing and identification. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)

