United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

The remains of United Nations Command service members believed to be killed in the Korean War arrive during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The remains were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for further testing and identification. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)
Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 00:23
Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
