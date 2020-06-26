United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

U.S. Army Col. David Bowlus, command chaplain, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, leads members of the United Nations Command Honor Guard as they transfer remains during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The repatriation of remains was a part of the larger Korean War Identification project, which includes transfer of remains between UNC, the U.S., the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Fox/Released)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR