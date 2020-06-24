200624-N-GR168-1076 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) Airman Iesha Baker, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), chocks down a MV-22B Osprey, attached to the Blue Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), on the flight deck aboard New York, June 24, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 MV-22 Ospreys land on the USS New York flight deck [Image 17 of 17]