200620-N-GR168-1138 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 20, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Warren Oracles, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), moves supplies in the boat valley aboard the New York during a replenishment-at-sea, June 20, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 This work, Sailors and Marines take part in a replenishment-at-sea [Image 17 of 17]