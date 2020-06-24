Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Ospreys land on the USS New York flight deck [Image 14 of 17]

    MV-22 Ospreys land on the USS New York flight deck

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200624-N-GR168-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) An MV-22B Osprey, attached to the Blue Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), flies near the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) June 24, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/RELEASED)

