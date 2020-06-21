Sailors recieve spa treament for fathers day aboard the USS New York

200621-N-GR168-1060 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shala Christian, right, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), applies a face mask on Sgt. Renard Trotter, assigned to Fox Battery, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), to thank the fathers aboard for Father’s Day in the barbershop aboard New York, June 21, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

