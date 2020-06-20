Sailors and Marines take part in a replenishment-at-sea

200620-N-GR168-1071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 20, 2020) Engineman 2nd Class Christian Benavidez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), takes a fuel sample during a replenishment-at-sea in the boat valley aboard New York, June 20, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

