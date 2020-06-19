Sailors and Marines work on the flight deck aboard the New York

200618-N-GR168-1003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 19, 2020) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and Marines assigned to assigned to the Blue Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced) perform a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown on the flight deck aboard New York. June 19, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

