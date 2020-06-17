Senior Airman Cutter Delarosa, a B-2 Spirit crew chief assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, listens to a crew intercom during preflight checks on a stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. The B-2 took off from Whiteman AFB to support a long-range, strategic bomber mission demonstrating U.S. commitment to allies and partners and capability to exercise real-world interoperability and coordination with partner forces around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6246868
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-CH060-0220
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
