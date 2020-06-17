B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

Senior Airman Cutter Delarosa, a B-2 Spirit crew chief assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, listens to a crew intercom during preflight checks on a stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. The B-2 took off from Whiteman AFB to support a long-range, strategic bomber mission demonstrating U.S. commitment to allies and partners and capability to exercise real-world interoperability and coordination with partner forces around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

