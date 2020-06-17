Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 11 of 12]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

    MO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Riedel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cutter Delarosa, a B-2 Spirit crew chief assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, listens to a crew intercom during preflight checks on a stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. The B-2 took off from Whiteman AFB to support a long-range, strategic bomber mission demonstrating U.S. commitment to allies and partners and capability to exercise real-world interoperability and coordination with partner forces around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 21:47
    Photo ID: 6246868
    VIRIN: 200617-F-CH060-0220
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

