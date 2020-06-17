B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

A B-2 Spirit pilot performs preflight checks in the cockpit of a stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. B-2 aircrews regularly support long-distance missions from home station to exercise interoperability with international partners and allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to strong and lasting strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

