Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

    MO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Riedel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit pilot performs preflight checks in the cockpit of a stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. B-2 aircrews regularly support long-distance missions from home station to exercise interoperability with international partners and allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to strong and lasting strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 15:45
    Photo ID: 6246474
    VIRIN: 200617-F-CH060-0011
    Resolution: 7859x4827
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic, by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    relationships
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    stealth bomber
    nuclear
    Missouri
    interoperability
    take off
    deterrence
    allies
    ready
    training mission
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    assurance
    long-range
    strategic bomber
    strategic bomber mission
    Bomber Task Force
    posture forces
    strategic presence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT