B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

Senior Airman Cutter Delarosa, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber crew chief assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, signals a final "go-ahead" to aircrew as his aircraft taxis from its maintenance hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. B-2 aircrews regularly support long-distance missions from home station to exercise interoperability with international partners and allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to strong and lasting strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

