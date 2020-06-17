B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

Senior Airmen Cutter Delarosa, left, and Tyler Holzinger, both B-2 Spirit crew chiefs assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, wait for the completion of a pilot preflight check at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. B-2 aircrews regularly support long-distance missions that demonstrate U.S. capability to command, control and conduct operations around the world in support to allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

