Senior Airman Cutter Delarosa, a B-2 Spirit crew chief assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, salutes the pilots of the "Spirit of Hawaii" before takeoff at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. Two stealth bombers launched to support a long-distance sortie from home station to exercise interoperability with international partners and allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to strong and lasting strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6246866
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-CH060-0246
|Resolution:
|5913x3934
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
