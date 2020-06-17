B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

The B-2 Spirit “Spirit of Indiana” performs touch-and go training, as the B-2 “Spirit of Hawaii” taxis toward the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. The Spirit of Hawaii is slated to support U.S. strategic long-range bomber operations. Air Force Global Strike Command is conducting operations globally, demonstrating the command’s ability to provide flexible options and project combat power while supporting all combatant command priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

