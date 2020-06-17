Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

    MO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Riedel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Cutter Delarosa, left, and Tyler Holzinger, both B-2 Spirit crew chiefs assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, await the completion of a pilot preflight check below their aircraft at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. Stealth bomber training missions routinely demonstrate sustained strategic presence and readiness of U.S. Global Strike operations, maintenance and aircrews in support of allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 21:53
    Photo ID: 6246869
    VIRIN: 200617-F-CH060-0213
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic
    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    relationships
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    stealth bomber
    nuclear
    Missouri
    interoperability
    take off
    deterrence
    allies
    ready
    training mission
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    assurance
    long-range
    strategic bomber
    strategic bomber mission
    Bomber Task Force
    posture forces
    strategic presence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT