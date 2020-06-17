B-2 Spirit stealth bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, project power during COVID-19 pandemic

Senior Airmen Cutter Delarosa, left, and Tyler Holzinger, both B-2 Spirit crew chiefs assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, await the completion of a pilot preflight check below their aircraft at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 17, 2020. Stealth bomber training missions routinely demonstrate sustained strategic presence and readiness of U.S. Global Strike operations, maintenance and aircrews in support of allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

