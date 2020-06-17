Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200617-N-ML137-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Sailors hang new targets during a small arms qualification aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Live-fire exercises ensure Reagan personnel are ready for any possible scenario. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:53
    Photo ID: 6243845
    VIRIN: 200617-N-ML137-1034
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 881.52 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
