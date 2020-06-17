200617-N-DL524-1108 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Romiyo Barnes, from Austin, Texas, prepares the catapult track slot buttons on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prior to flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 12:53
|Photo ID:
|6243834
|VIRIN:
|200615-N-DL524-1108
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|715.16 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
