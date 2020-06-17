200617-N-ML137-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Sailors fire M9 service pistols during a small-arms qualification aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Live-fire exercises ensure Reagan personnel are ready for any possible scenario that may involve small-arms combat. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 12:53
|Photo ID:
|6243843
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-ML137-1018
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|879.94 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT