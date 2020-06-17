USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200617-N-DL524-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125 conduct pre-flight checks on an E-2D Hawkeye from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft readiness prior to flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

