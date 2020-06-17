USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200617-N-DL524-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kiernan Kiser, from Rockville, Maryland, replaces a radio antenna on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Eagles of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft readiness during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|06.17.2020
|06.17.2020 12:53
|6243828
|200615-N-DL524-1050
|4800x3200
|711.34 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|ROCKVILLE, MD, US
