USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200617-N-ML137-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Belisario Salas, from Tricities, Washington, issues commands during a small arms qualification aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Live-fire exercises ensure Reagan personnel are ready for any possible scenario. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

